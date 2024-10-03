Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: RBC Bearings Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that RBC Bearings Inc (Symbol: RBC) is the #62 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

RBC operates in the Industrial Machinery & Equipment sector, among companies like Deere & Co. (DE) which is down about 1.2% today, and Lam Research Corp (LRCX) trading lower by about 0.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of RBC, versus DE and LRCX.

RBC is currently trading down about 1.2% midday Thursday.

