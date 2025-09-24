Markets
OPFI

Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: OppFi Ranks As a Top Pick

September 24, 2025 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that OppFi Inc (Symbol: OPFI) is the #22 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

OPFI operates in the Credit Services & Lending sector, among companies like American Express Co. (AXP) which is down about 0.3% today, and Capital One Financial Corp (COF) trading up by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of OPFI, versus AXP and COF.

OPFI,AXP,COF Relative Performance Chart

OPFI is currently trading up about 1.6% midday Wednesday.

Top 25 Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Repurchase Activity »

Also see:
 MGK market cap history
 PPT YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EMZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MGK market cap history-> PPT YTD Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EMZ-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OPFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.