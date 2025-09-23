Markets
NVGS

Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Navigator Holdings Ranks As a Top Pick

September 23, 2025 — 01:17 pm EDT

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: NVGS) is the #21 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

NVGS operates in the Air Services Other sector, among companies like FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) which is up about 0.7% today, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) trading higher by about 0.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NVGS, versus FTAI and CHRW.

NVGS,FTAI,CHRW Relative Performance Chart

NVGS is currently trading up about 2.1% midday Tuesday.

