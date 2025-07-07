Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: MetLife Ranks As a Top Pick

MET operates in the Life & Health Insurance sector, among companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) which is off about 1.8% today, and Elevance Health Inc (ELV) trading lower by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MET, versus UNH and ELV.
MET is currently trading off about 1.6% midday Monday.
Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLAU
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SCWX
Funds Holding EWEB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.