Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: MetLife Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) is the #34 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

MET operates in the Life & Health Insurance sector, among companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) which is off about 1.8% today, and Elevance Health Inc (ELV) trading lower by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MET, versus UNH and ELV.

MET is currently trading off about 1.6% midday Monday.

