LUCK

Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp Ranks As a Top Pick

February 18, 2025 — 02:44 pm EST

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp (Symbol: LUCK) is the #23 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

LUCK operates in the Sporting Goods & Activities sector, among companies like Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) which is up about 4.5% today, and Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) trading lower by about 0.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LUCK, versus LNW and PLNT.

LUCK,LNW,PLNT Relative Performance Chart

LUCK is currently trading off about 5% midday Tuesday.

