Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Fidelity National Information Services Ranks As a Top Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) is the #80 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

FIS operates in the Business Services & Equipment sector, among companies like Visa Inc (V) which is up about 0.2% today, and Mastercard Inc (MA) trading higher by about 0.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FIS, versus V and MA.

FIS is currently trading off about 0.1% midday Wednesday.

Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.