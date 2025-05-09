Markets
EXEL

Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Exelixis Ranks As a Top Pick

May 09, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) is the #102 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

EXEL operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Eli Lilly (LLY) which is up about 0.3% today, and Novo-Nordisk AS (NVO) trading up by about 2.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of EXEL, versus LLY and NVO.

EXEL,LLY,NVO Relative Performance Chart

EXEL is currently trading up about 0.1% midday Friday.

