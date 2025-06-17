Analyst Favorites With Strong Buyback Activity: Carlisle Companies Ranks As a Top Pick

Markets
A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL) is the #76 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

CSL operates in the Metals Fabrication & Products sector, among companies like Trane Technologies plc (TT) which is down about 0.8% today, and Carrier Global Corp (CARR) trading lower by about 1.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CSL, versus TT and CARR.

CSL,TT,CARR Relative Performance Chart

CSL is currently trading down about 0.6% midday Tuesday.

