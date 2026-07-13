Analyst Favorites: Rio Tinto Ranks As a Top Metals Pick

From the other direction, when companies have a low rank among analysts, it isn't necessarily the case that investors should conclude that the stock will perform poorly. It can, of course, but a bullish investor could also take the contrarian angle and read into the data that there is lots of room for upside because the stock is so out of favor.
RIO operates in the Metals & Mining sector, among companies like Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX) which is trading flat today, and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) trading up by about 0.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of RIO, versus FCX and BHP.
RIO is currently trading down about 0.3% midday Monday.
Analyst Favorites of the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index »
Further RIO Research:
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