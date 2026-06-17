Analyst Favorites: Barrick Mining Ranks As a Top Metals Pick

From the other direction, when companies have a low rank among analysts, it isn't necessarily the case that investors should conclude that the stock will perform poorly. It can, of course, but a bullish investor could also take the contrarian angle and read into the data that there is lots of room for upside because the stock is so out of favor.
B operates in the Precious Metals sector, among companies like Newmont Corp (NEM) which is up about 2.8% today, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) trading up by about 2.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of B, versus NEM and WPM.
B is currently trading up about 1.4% midday Wednesday.
Analyst Favorites of the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index »
Further B Research:
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