Analyst Favorites: ARMN Ranks As a Top Metals Pick

From the other direction, when companies have a low rank among analysts, it isn't necessarily the case that investors should conclude that the stock will perform poorly. It can, of course, but a bullish investor could also take the contrarian angle and read into the data that there is lots of room for upside because the stock is so out of favor.
ARMN is currently trading trading flat midday Tuesday.
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