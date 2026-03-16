Analyst Favorites: AngloGold Ashanti Ranks As a Top Metals Pick

From the other direction, when companies have a low rank among analysts, it isn't necessarily the case that investors should conclude that the stock will perform poorly. It can, of course, but a bullish investor could also take the contrarian angle and read into the data that there is lots of room for upside because the stock is so out of favor.
AU operates in the Precious Metals sector, among companies like Newmont Corp (NEM) which is up about 0.1% today, and Barrick Mining Corp (B) trading higher by about 0.9%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AU, versus NEM and B.
AU is currently trading up about 0.3% midday Monday.
Analyst Favorites of the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index »
Also see: Canadian Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy
AQMS Insider Buying
Victor Mashaal Stock Picks
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