Analyst Favorites: Compass Minerals International Ranks As a Top Metals Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) is the #11 broker analyst pick, on average, out of the 50 stocks making up the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index, according to Metals Channel. The Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index is comprised of the top fifty global leaders from the metals and mining sector. The companies listed in the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index are not fixed, but instead variable — updating on a continuous basis to reflect the changing market environment with respect to commodity prices, government policy and market volatility.

From the other direction, when companies have a low rank among analysts, it isn't necessarily the case that investors should conclude that the stock will perform poorly. It can, of course, but a bullish investor could also take the contrarian angle and read into the data that there is lots of room for upside because the stock is so out of favor.

CMP operates in the Metals & Mining sector, among companies like Rio Tinto plc (RIO) which is off about 0.3% today, and Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) trading higher by about 0.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CMP, versus RIO and SCCO.

CMP is currently trading up about 1.2% midday Monday.

Analyst Favorites of the Metals Channel Global Mining Titans Index »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.