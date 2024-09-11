Analyst Expectations For Zions Bancorp's Future

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 12 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 9 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $51.14, with a high estimate of $54.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.84% increase from the previous average price target of $46.14.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Zions Bancorp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Hold $49.00 $51.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $52.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $54.00 $42.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Neutral $52.00 $43.00 Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Raises Hold $54.00 $45.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $42.00 $39.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $52.00 $46.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $54.00 $47.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $48.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $52.00 $44.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $44.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $54.00 $48.00 David George Baird Raises Neutral $52.00 $50.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $48.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zions Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zions Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zions Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Zions Bancorp's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zions Bancorp analyst ratings.

Get to Know Zions Bancorp Better

Zions Bancorporation is a regional U.S. bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions primarily focuses on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Breaking Down Zions Bancorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Zions Bancorp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.67%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Zions Bancorp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zions Bancorp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Zions Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ZION

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Feb 2022 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ZION

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.