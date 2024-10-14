Analyst Expectations For Zimmer Biomet Holdings's Future

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) underwent analysis by 17 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 9 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $121.35, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $107.00. This current average has decreased by 5.59% from the previous average price target of $128.53.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Zimmer Biomet Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $123.00 $128.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $120.00 $130.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $126.00 $134.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $110.00 $113.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $120.00 $125.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $112.00 $117.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $115.00 $120.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Lowers Hold $119.00 $143.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Maintains Hold $117.00 $117.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $113.00 $113.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $120.00 $130.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $130.00 $140.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $128.00 $138.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Sell $107.00 $112.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $145.00 $155.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $113.00 $115.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $145.00 $155.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zimmer Biomet Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zimmer Biomet Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Zimmer Biomet Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zimmer Biomet Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into Zimmer Biomet Holdings's Background

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants, as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Roughly two thirds of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints, another quarter comes from extremities, trauma, sports medicine, and related surgical products. The firm spun out its dental and spine businesses in 2022.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.87% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zimmer Biomet Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ZBH

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Loop Capital Downgrades Buy Hold Feb 2022 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for ZBH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.