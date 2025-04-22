Analyst Expectations For Zeta Global Holdings's Future

Ratings for Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $28.8, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Highlighting a 18.41% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $35.30.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Zeta Global Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Zach Cummins |B. Riley Securities |Lowers |Buy | $29.00|$44.00 | |Elizabeth Porter |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $15.00|$25.00 | |Terry Tillman |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $34.00|$42.00 | |Clark Wright |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $25.00|$42.00 | |Gabriela Borges |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $27.00|$30.00 | |Ryan Macwilliams |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $18.00|$32.00 | |David Hynes |Canaccord Genuity |Maintains |Buy | $28.00|$28.00 | |Elizabeth Porter |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $25.00|$23.00 | |Zach Cummins |B. Riley Securities |Maintains |Buy | $44.00|$44.00 | |Ryan MacDonald |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $43.00|$43.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zeta Global Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zeta Global Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Zeta Global Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Zeta Global Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zeta Global Holdings analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Zeta Global Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zeta Global Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 49.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zeta Global Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zeta Global Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Zeta Global Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

