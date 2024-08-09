Analyst Expectations For YETI Holdings's Future

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for YETI Holdings, presenting an average target of $48.5, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.52% from the previous average price target of $48.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of YETI Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Raises Underweight $38.00 $36.00 Wendy Nicholson Citigroup Lowers Buy $47.00 $49.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $54.00 $54.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00

Delving into YETI Holdings's Background

YETI Holdings Inc is a designer, marketer, and distributor of premium products for the outdoor and recreation market sold under the YETI brand. The company offers products including coolers and equipment, drinkware, and other accessories. Its trademark products include YETI Tundra, Hopper, YETI TANK, Rambler, Colster, Rambler among others. The company distributes products through wholesale channels and through direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channels.

YETI Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: YETI Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: YETI Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): YETI Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

