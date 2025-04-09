Analyst Expectations For Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Future

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, presenting an average target of $116.0, a high estimate of $122.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.13% from the previous average price target of $109.30.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Katz |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $110.00|$125.00 | |Alex Brignail |Redburn Atlantic |Announces |Buy | $115.00|- | |Patrick Scholes |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $119.00|$122.00 | |Stephen Gengaro |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $113.00|$107.00 | |Christopher Stathoulopoulos|Susquehanna |Raises |Neutral | $110.00|$80.00 | |Patrick Scholes |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $122.00|$105.00 | |Michael Bellisario |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $115.00|$108.00 | |Daniel Politzer |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $116.00|$114.00 | |Brandt Montour |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $121.00|$116.00 | |Simon Yarmak |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $121.00|$113.00 | |Daniel Politzer |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $114.00|$103.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts analyst ratings.

Delving into Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Background

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts operates 903,000 rooms across more than 20 brands predominantly in the economy and midscale segments. Super 8 is the largest brand, representing around 18% of all rooms, with Days Inn (13%) and Ramada (14%) the next two largest brands. During the past several years, the company has expanded its extended stay/lifestyle brands, which appeal to travelers seeking to experience the local culture of a given location. The company closed its La Quinta acquisition in the second quarter of 2018, adding around 90,000 rooms at the time the deal closed. Wyndham launched a new extended stay economy scale segment concept, ECHO, in the spring of 2022. The United States represents 56% of total rooms.

Key Indicators: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.79. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

