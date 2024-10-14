Analyst Expectations For Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Future

Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $96.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $104.00 and a low estimate of $89.00. A decline of 0.74% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $103.00 $104.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $96.00 - Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $88.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $104.00 $105.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $89.00 $91.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts analyst ratings.

Delving into Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Background

As of Dec. 31, 2023, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts operates 872,000 rooms across more than 20 brands predominantly in the economy and midscale segments. Super 8 is the largest brand, representing around 19% of all rooms, with Days Inn (13%) and Ramada (14%) the next two largest brands. During the past several years, the company has expanded its extended stay/lifestyle brands, which appeal to travelers seeking to experience the local culture of a given location. The company closed its La Quinta acquisition in the second quarter of 2018, adding around 90,000 rooms at the time the deal closed. Wyndham launched a new extended stay economy scale segment concept, ECHO, in the spring of 2022. The United States represents 57% of total rooms.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.38% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.9. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WH

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2021 Jefferies Maintains Buy Apr 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.