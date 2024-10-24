Analyst Expectations For WillScot Holdings's Future

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for WillScot Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $47.0, with a high estimate of $54.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. A decline of 9.37% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of WillScot Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Wittmann Baird Maintains Neutral $42.00 $42.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $50.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Overweight $50.00 $60.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Buy $47.00 $54.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $46.00 $48.00 Sherif El-Sabbahy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $54.00 $56.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $46.00 $53.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to WillScot Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of WillScot Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WillScot Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering WillScot Holdings: A Closer Look

WillScot Holdings Corp designs, delivers, and services onsite, on-demand space solutions for clients. The company offers turnkey solutions in construction, education, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and entertainment sectors. The products of the company includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, portable storage containers, and others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of WillScot Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: WillScot Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: WillScot Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.75%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: WillScot Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.11. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

