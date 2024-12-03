Analyst Expectations For Western Alliance's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $101.91, a high estimate of $107.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. Marking an increase of 3.7%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $98.27.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Western Alliance. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $102.00 $92.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $107.00 $105.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $105.00 $110.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $101.00 $102.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $95.00 $100.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $105.00 $107.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $102.00 $102.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $107.00 $100.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $85.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $105.00 $90.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $88.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Western Alliance. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Western Alliance compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Western Alliance's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Western Alliance's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Western Alliance analyst ratings.

Get to Know Western Alliance Better

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The bank offers retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans. The company's reportable segments are Commercial segment includes provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. Consumer Related segment offers both commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking. Corporate & Other.

Key Indicators: Western Alliance's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Western Alliance's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.7% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Western Alliance's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 32.98%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Alliance's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Western Alliance's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WAL

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for WAL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.