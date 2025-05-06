Analyst Expectations For Welltower's Future

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Welltower (NYSE:WELL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Welltower and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $168.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $242.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. Observing a 8.34% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $155.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Welltower's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $160.00 $155.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $157.00 $145.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $158.00 $158.00 Omotayo Okusanya Mizuho Raises Outperform $170.00 $141.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $158.00 $140.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $166.00 $165.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $145.00 $144.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $165.00 $144.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Buy $242.00 $221.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $167.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Welltower. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Welltower. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Welltower compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Welltower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Welltower's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Welltower's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Welltower Better

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,271 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/postacute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in both Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Welltower

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Welltower displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Welltower's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Welltower's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Welltower's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.52, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

