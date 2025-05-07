Analyst Expectations For Waters's Future

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Waters (NYSE:WAT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $400.08, a high estimate of $460.00, and a low estimate of $350.00. Observing a 0.18% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $399.36.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Waters. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $374.00 $355.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Lowers Neutral $360.00 $415.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Lowers Outperform $355.00 $407.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $350.00 $400.00 Paul Knight Keybanc Announces Overweight $460.00 - Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $407.00 $396.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Raises Neutral $390.00 $380.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $450.00 $430.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $420.00 $415.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Raises Neutral $410.00 $405.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $410.00 $430.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $415.00 $360.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Waters. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Waters's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Waters's Background

Water sells liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These analytical instruments provide essential information on various products, such as their molecular structures and physical properties, to help clients enhance the health and well-being of end users. As a percentage of sales in 2023, Waters generated 57% from biopharmaceutical customers, 31% from industrial clients, and 12% from academic/government institutions.

Breaking Down Waters's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Waters's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waters's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waters's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, Waters adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

