Analyst Expectations For VSE's Future

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for VSE, revealing an average target of $98.2, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.96% from the previous average price target of $88.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive VSE is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Raises Buy $97.00 $92.00 Bert Subin Stifel Announces Buy $101.00 - Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Raises Buy $92.00 $86.00 Jeff Van Sinderen B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $101.00 $91.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to VSE. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of VSE compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for VSE's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

VSE Corp is a diversified aftermarket products and services company providing repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management and consulting services for land, sea and air transportation assets to commercial and government markets. Its operations include supply chain management solutions, parts supply and distribution, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for vehicle fleet, aviation, maritime and other customers. Its reportable segments are; Aviation and Fleet. Majority of the revenue for the company is generated from the Aviation segment which is a provider of aftermarket parts distribution and MRO services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business and general aviation operators.

VSE's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: VSE's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 28.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: VSE's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): VSE's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): VSE's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.84.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

