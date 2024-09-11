Analyst Expectations For Voya Financial's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Voya Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $82.54, accompanied by a high estimate of $91.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has increased by 1.07% from the previous average price target of $81.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Voya Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $82.00 $79.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $84.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $76.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $91.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $83.00 $83.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $79.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $87.00 $88.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $91.00 $86.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $80.00 $78.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $83.00 $80.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Lowers Hold $78.00 $79.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $88.00 $85.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $79.00 $76.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Voya Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Voya Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Voya Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Voya Financial's Background

Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefits products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: Wealth Solutions, Investment Management, and Health Solutions The Wealth segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.

A Deep Dive into Voya Financial's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Voya Financial displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Voya Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.1%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Voya Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Voya Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

