Analyst Expectations For Visteon's Future

Analysts' ratings for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Visteon and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $123.44, accompanied by a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.71%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Visteon among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $135.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Buy $140.00 $142.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $107.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $135.00 $144.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Buy $126.00 $139.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $120.00 $137.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $133.00 $161.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Buy $135.00 $144.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $107.00 $108.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Visteon. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Visteon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Visteon's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions, and Smartcore. The Company's reportable segment is Electronics. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, domain controllers with integrated advanced driver assistance systems, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. Geographically, it operates in North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Visteon: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Visteon showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.15% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Visteon's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visteon's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visteon's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.6% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.4.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

