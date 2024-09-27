Analyst Expectations For Vista Energy's Future

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $62.75, along with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.58% increase from the previous average price target of $58.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Vista Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tasso Vasconcellos UBS Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Leonardo Marcondes B of A Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $70.00 Tasso Vasconcellos UBS Raises Neutral $55.00 $50.00 Rodolfo Angele JP Morgan Announces Overweight $68.00 -

All You Need to Know About Vista Energy

Vista Energy SAB de CV is an independent oil and gas company. It is focused on shale oil and shale gas exploration at its main assets in Vaca Muerta. The company has operations in Argentina and Mexico. The company operates in a single segment- the exploration and production of Crude oil, Natural gas, and LPG. Geographically, It operates in Argentina and Mexico. it generates the majority of its revenue from Argentina.

Vista Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Vista Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 65.55%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Vista Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 35.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vista Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.32% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vista Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.64%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Vista Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

