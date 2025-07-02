Analyst Expectations For Visa's Future

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Visa (NYSE:V), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $390.0, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $330.00. This current average has increased by 0.74% from the previous average price target of $387.12.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Visa's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $391.00 $390.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $425.00 $359.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Buy $400.00 - Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $405.00 $395.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Buy $410.00 $400.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Outperform $380.00 $400.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Buy $395.00 $400.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $380.00 $370.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $384.00 $383.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $330.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Visa. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Visa's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Visa: A Closer Look

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2024, it processed almost $16 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Visa's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Visa displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Visa's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 47.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visa's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visa's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Visa's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

