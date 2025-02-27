Analyst Expectations For Vince Holding's Future

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $4.8, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Vince Holding is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vince Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vince Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Vince Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Vince Holding's Background

Vince Holding Corp is a fashion brand that is engaged in wholesale and retail delivery of luxury essentials like women's and men's apparel, women's and men's footwear, and handbags. Its offers women's collections of luxurious cashmere sweaters and silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denim, pants, tanks and t-shirts, and a growing assortment of outerwear. It focuses on developing an elevated collection of Vince apparel and accessories to serve the luxurious need of the customer. The company manages its business in three segments namely Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker segment. It operates its e-commerce business through its website. Majority of its revenue generated from Vince Wholesale segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Vince Holding's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Vince Holding faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.66% in revenue growth as of 31 October, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vince Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vince Holding's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.71%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.63.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

