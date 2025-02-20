Analyst Expectations For Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Future

25 analysts have shared their evaluations of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 7 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $479.6, a high estimate of $550.00, and a low estimate of $407.00. This current average represents a 1.63% decrease from the previous average price target of $487.56.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $408.00 $407.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $424.00 $408.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $520.00 $460.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $407.00 $402.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $450.00 $433.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $480.00 $480.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $467.00 $435.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $550.00 $550.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $459.00 $450.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $480.00 $480.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $433.00 $430.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $550.00 $535.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $460.00 $460.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $533.00 $535.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $480.00 $480.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $460.00 $555.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $460.00 $550.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $430.00 $426.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $500.00 $503.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $418.00 $509.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $520.00 $566.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $535.00 $600.00 Ying Huang B of A Securities Lowers Buy $522.00 $545.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Hold $494.00 $490.00 Michael Yee Jefferies Raises Buy $550.00 $500.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Vertex Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 31.35%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Vertex Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

