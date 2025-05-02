Analyst Expectations For Valaris's Future

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Valaris (NYSE:VAL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $42.67, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. A decline of 13.22% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Valaris by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $50.00 $55.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $34.00 $47.00 Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $46.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $44.00 $48.00 Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $49.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $47.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valaris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valaris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Valaris compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Valaris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Valaris's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Valaris's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Valaris's Background

Valaris Ltd is an offshore contract drilling company. The company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry with operations in almost every offshore market across six continents. Its business consists of four operating segments: Floaters, which includes drillships and semisubmersible rigs; Jackups; ARO; and Other, which consists of management services on rigs owned by third parties. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Floaters segment.

Financial Milestones: Valaris's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Valaris's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Valaris's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valaris's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valaris's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Valaris's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

