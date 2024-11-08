Analyst Expectations For Upstart Hldgs's Future

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Upstart Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $54.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $87.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Marking an increase of 69.34%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $32.22.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Upstart Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $45.00 $30.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $60.00 $45.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Buy $87.00 $56.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $85.00 $31.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Neutral $56.00 $33.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $45.00 $10.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $48.00 $33.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Underweight $30.00 $27.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Upstart Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Upstart Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Upstart Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Upstart Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Upstart Hldgs analyst ratings.

Discovering Upstart Hldgs: A Closer Look

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Financial Insights: Upstart Hldgs

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Upstart Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.99%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Upstart Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.68%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Upstart Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -9.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Upstart Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.63.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UPST

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Buy Feb 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UPST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.