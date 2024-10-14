Analyst Expectations For Upstart Hldgs's Future

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $32.22, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 53.43% increase from the previous average price target of $21.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Upstart Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $45.00 $10.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $48.00 $33.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Underweight $30.00 $27.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $25.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Underweight $27.00 $24.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Underperform $10.00 $10.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $31.00 $28.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Neutral $33.00 $15.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $31.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Upstart Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Upstart Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Upstart Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Upstart Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Upstart Hldgs: A Closer Look

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Key Indicators: Upstart Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Upstart Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.99% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Upstart Hldgs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Upstart Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Upstart Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Upstart Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.63.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

