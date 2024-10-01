Analyst Expectations For Universal Health Servs's Future

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for Universal Health Servs (NYSE:UHS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 8 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 4 3 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $217.69, a high estimate of $274.00, and a low estimate of $162.00. Marking an increase of 10.68%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $196.69.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Universal Health Servs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $222.00 $189.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $274.00 $236.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $267.00 $247.00 Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $229.00 $200.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $255.00 $200.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Hold $220.00 $183.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $219.00 $162.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $256.00 $198.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $200.00 $200.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $198.00 $189.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Universal Health Servs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Universal Health Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Universal Health Servs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Universal Health Servs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Universal Health Servs

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Understanding the Numbers: Universal Health Servs's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Universal Health Servs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.13% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Universal Health Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Health Servs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Servs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

