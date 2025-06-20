Analyst Expectations For UnitedHealth Group's Future

Analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 32 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 23 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 1 0 2M Ago 4 18 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $439.91, a high estimate of $660.00, and a low estimate of $270.00. This current average has decreased by 21.39% from the previous average price target of $559.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive UnitedHealth Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $418.00 $405.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $312.00 $356.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $353.00 $552.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $350.00 $362.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $400.00 $450.00 Sidharth Sahoo HSBC Lowers Reduce $270.00 $490.00 Justin Lake Wolfe Research Lowers Outperform $390.00 $501.00 Ryan Langston TD Securities Lowers Hold $308.00 $520.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $360.00 $580.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $350.00 $515.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $355.00 $525.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $362.00 $513.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $405.00 $525.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $362.00 $521.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $400.00 $600.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $351.00 $677.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $374.00 $563.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $350.00 $560.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Outperform $356.00 $510.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $450.00 $575.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Outperform $510.00 $640.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $513.00 $560.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $525.00 $652.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $525.00 $655.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $563.00 $664.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $580.00 $660.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $560.00 $642.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $575.00 $650.00 John Ransom Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $540.00 $635.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $600.00 $640.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $660.00 $610.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $650.00 $600.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for UnitedHealth Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into UnitedHealth Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UnitedHealth Group analyst ratings.

Delving into UnitedHealth Group's Background

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

UnitedHealth Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: UnitedHealth Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.8%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, UnitedHealth Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UNH

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral Jun 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UNH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.