Analyst Expectations For UMB Financial's Future

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for UMB Financial, revealing an average target of $117.0, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $107.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 20.21% from the previous average price target of $97.33.

The perception of UMB Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Announces Buy $127.00 - Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $114.00 $100.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $120.00 $102.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $107.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UMB Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of UMB Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UMB Financial's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of UMB Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp, or UMBF, is a financial services holding company offering a suite of banking, asset management, and health spending solutions. Its customer base includes commercial, institutional, and personal customers across the United States. The company's banking subsidiaries own and operate banking and wealth-management centers mostly throughout the Midwest and Southwest regions of the U.S. Subsidiaries of the holding company and its lead bank, UMB Bank, include mutual fund and alternative investment services groups, single-purpose companies that deal with brokerage services and insurance, and a registered investment advisory. The bank's revenue is split nearly evenly between interest income and noninterest income.

Understanding the Numbers: UMB Financial's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, UMB Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.99% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: UMB Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UMB Financial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.18%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UMB Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, UMB Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

