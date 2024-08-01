Analyst Expectations For UMB Financial's Future

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $106.25, with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $98.00. Observing a 11.84% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $95.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of UMB Financial's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $120.00 $102.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $107.00 $90.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $98.00 $93.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to UMB Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UMB Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for UMB Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

UMB Financial Corp, or UMBF, is a financial services holding company offering a suite of banking, asset management, and health spending solutions. Its customer base includes commercial, institutional, and personal customers across the United States. The company's banking subsidiaries own and operate banking and wealth-management centers mostly throughout the Midwest and Southwest regions of the U.S. Subsidiaries of the holding company and its lead bank, UMB Bank, include mutual fund and alternative investment services groups, single-purpose companies that deal with brokerage services and insurance, and a registered investment advisory. The bank's revenue is split nearly evenly between interest income and noninterest income.

Financial Milestones: UMB Financial's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: UMB Financial's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.24%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: UMB Financial's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UMB Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

