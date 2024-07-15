Analyst Expectations For Uber Technologies's Future

Analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 24 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 11 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 10 5 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Uber Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $88.04, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has decreased by 0.35% from the previous average price target of $88.35.

The perception of Uber Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $91.00 $89.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $88.00 $86.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $96.00 $93.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Ronald Josey JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $75.00 $80.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $83.00 $88.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Buy $89.00 $91.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Lowers Buy $100.00 $103.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Buy $95.00 $100.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $93.00 $91.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $80.00 $85.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $89.00 $95.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Lowers Buy $88.00 $90.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $80.00 $85.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $87.00 $91.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $90.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $96.00 $72.00

Discovering Uber Technologies: A Closer Look

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Financial Insights: Uber Technologies

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Uber Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.86%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

