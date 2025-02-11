Analyst Expectations For TTM Technologies's Future

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for TTM Technologies, revealing an average target of $31.5, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.87% increase from the previous average price target of $28.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of TTM Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ruben Roy Stifel Announces Buy $33.00 - James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $33.00 $30.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TTM Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TTM Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TTM Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering TTM Technologies: A Closer Look

TTM Technologies Inc manufactures technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically printed circuit boards (PCB). The company is based in the United States and derives roughly half of its revenue domestically. The company organizes itself into two segments: printed circuit boards and RF&S Components. The printed circuit boards segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers a range of printed circuit boards as well as layout design and simulation, and testing services. TTM Technologies' products are used in manufacturing, networking, telecommunications, computing, aerospace, and medical fields.

TTM Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: TTM Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TTM Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): TTM Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TTM Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: TTM Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.66. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

