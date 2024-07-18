Analyst Expectations For TTM Technologies's Future

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated TTM Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $21.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.50 and a low estimate of $19.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.53% from the previous average price target of $18.44.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TTM Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Crawford B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $25.50 $20.75 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $19.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TTM Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TTM Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for TTM Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TTM Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TTM Technologies analyst ratings.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Inc manufactures technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically printed circuit boards (PCB). The company is based in the United States and derives roughly half of its revenue domestically. The company organizes itself into two segments: printed circuit boards and RF&S Components. The printed circuit boards segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers a range of printed circuit boards as well as layout design and simulation, and testing services. TTM Technologies' products are used in manufacturing, networking, telecommunications, computing, aerospace, and medical fields.

A Deep Dive into TTM Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TTM Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.72% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TTM Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TTM Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.69%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): TTM Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TTMI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Truist Securities Downgrades Buy Hold Oct 2021 Needham Maintains Buy Jul 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TTMI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.