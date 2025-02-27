Analyst Expectations For Triumph Financial's Future

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $86.25, a high estimate of $109.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This current average has decreased by 7.75% from the previous average price target of $93.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Triumph Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $74.00 $80.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $82.00 $100.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Underperform $80.00 $85.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $109.00 $109.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Triumph Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Triumph Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Triumph Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Triumph Financial: A Closer Look

Triumph Financial Inc is a financial holding company. The company has four reportable segments namely Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Intelligence. The Banking segment includes the operations of TBK Bank. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Financial Services with revenue derived from factoring services, The Payments segment includes the operations of TBK Bank's TriumphPay division which provides a presentment, audit and payment solution to Shipper, Broker, and Factor clients in the trucking industry and The Intelligence segment includes to turn the over-the-road trucking data collected through the services into actionable insights for their customers.

A Deep Dive into Triumph Financial's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Triumph Financial faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.27% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Triumph Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.93%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Triumph Financial's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Triumph Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Triumph Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

