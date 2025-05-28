Analyst Expectations For Tripadvisor's Future

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Tripadvisor, revealing an average target of $14.83, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Highlighting a 6.14% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $15.80.

A clear picture of Tripadvisor's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Josey Citigroup Announces Neutral $16.00 - Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Underweight $13.00 $11.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $11.00 $15.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tripadvisor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Tripadvisor compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Tripadvisor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Tripadvisor's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Tripadvisor is the world's leading travel metasearch company. Its platform offers 1 billion reviews and information on several million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2024, 52% of revenue came from the company's core Brand Tripadvisor segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform. Viator, its experiences brand, was 46% of sales in 2024, and TheFork, its dining brand, represented 10% of revenue (about 8% of sales were intersegment, which are eliminated from consolidated revenue).

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Tripadvisor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.76% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Tripadvisor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tripadvisor's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, Tripadvisor faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

