Analyst Expectations For Trinet Group's Future

Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 0 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $121.5, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $103.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.82% lower than the prior average price target of $122.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Trinet Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Maintains Underweight $103.00 $103.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $103.00 $107.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Trinet Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trinet Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Trinet Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Trinet Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Trinet Group

TriNet offers outsourced payroll and human capital management solutions for small and midsize businesses via a professional employer organization model. Under the PEO model, TriNet enters a co-employment arrangement and acts as the employer of record for administrative and regulatory purposes for clients' employees, known as worksite employees. Clients leverage the scale and expertise of TriNet to access competitive employee benefits, share employment risk liability, access compliance support, and outsource mission-critical day-to-day HR functions such as payroll and tax administration. Following the acquisition of Zenefits and Clarus R+D in 2022, TriNet derives the minority of its revenue from self-service HCM software and R&D tax credit services.

Financial Milestones: Trinet Group's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Trinet Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 49.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trinet Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.56%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.05, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

