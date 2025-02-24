Analyst Expectations For Travere Therapeutics's Future

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Travere Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $35.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has increased by 36.64% from the previous average price target of $26.20.

The standing of Travere Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carly Kenselaar Citigroup Raises Buy $35.00 $31.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $32.00 $27.00 Liisa Bayko Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $45.00 $33.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $45.00 $22.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $22.00 $18.00

Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases. Its pipeline candidate, sparsentan, is an investigational product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN) - rare kidney disorders that often cause end-stage kidney disease.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Travere Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.9% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -80.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -421.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Travere Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

