Analyst Expectations For Trade Desk's Future

Ratings for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) were provided by 28 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 10 4 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 4 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 6 6 0 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $117.04, along with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.72% increase from the previous average price target of $106.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Trade Desk among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Salmon New Street Research Maintains Sell $86.00 $86.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $150.00 - Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $115.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $136.00 $111.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $130.00 $115.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $130.00 $115.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $108.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $110.00 $110.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $110.00 $110.00 Michael Nathanson MoffettNathanson Announces Neutral $100.00 - Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $110.00 - Jessica Reif Ehrlich B of A Securities Announces Buy $135.00 - Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $120.00 $109.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $130.00 $110.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $112.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $114.00 $110.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Sell $57.00 $49.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $105.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $111.00 $105.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $135.00 $110.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00

Delving into Trade Desk's Background

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Understanding the Numbers: Trade Desk's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Trade Desk's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Trade Desk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trade Desk's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trade Desk's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Trade Desk's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

