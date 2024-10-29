Analyst Expectations For Trade Desk's Future

Ratings for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) were provided by 28 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|12
|10
|4
|0
|2
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1M Ago
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $117.04, along with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.72% increase from the previous average price target of $106.67.
Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination
The standing of Trade Desk among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Dan Salmon
|New Street Research
|Maintains
|Sell
|$86.00
|$86.00
|Alec Brondolo
|Wells Fargo
|Announces
|Overweight
|$150.00
|-
|Ygal Arounian
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$140.00
|$115.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$136.00
|$111.00
|Tim Nollen
|Macquarie
|Raises
|Outperform
|$130.00
|$115.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$130.00
|$115.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$120.00
|$108.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$125.00
|$115.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$110.00
|$110.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$110.00
|$110.00
|Michael Nathanson
|MoffettNathanson
|Announces
|Neutral
|$100.00
|-
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$115.00
|$110.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$115.00
|$115.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Announces
|Neutral
|$110.00
|-
|Jessica Reif Ehrlich
|B of A Securities
|Announces
|Buy
|$135.00
|-
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$120.00
|$109.00
|Vikram Kesavabhotla
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$130.00
|$110.00
|Ygal Arounian
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$115.00
|$112.00
|Tim Nollen
|Macquarie
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$115.00
|$115.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$115.00
|$100.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$120.00
|$110.00
|Clark Lampen
|BTIG
|Raises
|Buy
|$114.00
|$110.00
|Mark Zgutowicz
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Sell
|$57.00
|$49.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$110.00
|$110.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$108.00
|$105.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$111.00
|$105.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$135.00
|$110.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$115.00
|$105.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Trade Desk's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Trade Desk's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Trade Desk analyst ratings.
Delving into Trade Desk's Background
The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.
Understanding the Numbers: Trade Desk's Finances
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.
Revenue Growth: Trade Desk's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Trade Desk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Trade Desk's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Trade Desk's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Trade Desk's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for TTD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Guggenheim
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Benchmark
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
|Feb 2022
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for TTD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.