Analyst Expectations For Topgolf Callaway Brands's Future

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Topgolf Callaway Brands, revealing an average target of $13.55, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A 24.93% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $18.05.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Topgolf Callaway Brands by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $10.00 $13.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Raises Neutral $14.00 $13.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Lowers Hold $12.00 $40.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00 Joseph Altobello Raymond James Lowers Outperform $14.00 $17.50 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $20.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $13.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Topgolf Callaway Brands. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Topgolf Callaway Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Topgolf Callaway Brands's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is a modern golf and active lifestyle company that provides world-class golf entertainment experiences, designs and manufactures premium golf equipment, and sells golf and active lifestyle apparel and other accessories through brands such as, Topgolf, Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew, Jack Wolfskin, OGIO and Toptracer. The company's reportable segments are; Topgolf, Golf Equipment and Active Lifestyle. Majority of the revenue is generated from its Topgolf segment which is predominantly comprised of service revenues and expenses from the company operated Topgolf venues, Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology, and WGT digital golf game. Geographically, majority of the revenue for the company is derived from United States.

Topgolf Callaway Brands's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Topgolf Callaway Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.86%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Topgolf Callaway Brands's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Topgolf Callaway Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

