Analyst Expectations For Terreno Realty's Future

Ratings for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Terreno Realty and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $66.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $72.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average has increased by 1.91% from the previous average price target of $65.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Terreno Realty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitch Germain JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $72.00 $65.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $68.00 $60.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $68.00 $71.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $59.00 $66.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Terreno Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Terreno Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Terreno Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Terreno Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Terreno Realty analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp is a real estate investment trust engaged in acquiring, owning, and operating industrial real estate in six coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. The company invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development), transshipment, and improved land.

Understanding the Numbers: Terreno Realty's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Terreno Realty displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Terreno Realty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 37.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terreno Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terreno Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.8%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Terreno Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TRNO

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral Dec 2021 BTIG Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TRNO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.