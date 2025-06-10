Analyst Expectations For Terex's Future

Terex (NYSE:TEX) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 9 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Terex, revealing an average target of $47.13, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. A 1.26% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $47.73.

A clear picture of Terex's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $50.00 $43.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $60.00 $45.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $62.00 $59.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $48.00 $34.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $66.00 $48.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $47.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $43.00 $38.00 Courtney Yakavonis Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $43.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $38.00 $48.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $36.00 $45.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $47.00 $58.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Sell $32.00 $49.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $52.00 $60.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $48.00 $51.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $45.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Terex. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Terex compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Terex's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Terex

Terex Corp is a manufacturer of materials processing machinery, waste and recycling solutions, mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs), and equipment for the electric utility industry. The company designs builds, and supports products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, waste and recycling, minerals and materials management, construction, and the entertainment industry. The products are manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and sold all over the world. The company reports business in the following segments: (i) Materials Processing, (ii) Aerial Work Platforms, and (iii) Environmental Solutions Group.

Terex: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Terex's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.88%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Terex's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terex's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terex's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.4, Terex faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

