Analyst Expectations For Tenable Holdings's Future

Analysts' ratings for Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tenable Holdings, presenting an average target of $47.7, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.05% lower than the prior average price target of $48.70.

The standing of Tenable Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $44.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Hold $45.00 $46.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Hold $45.00 $40.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $50.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $49.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $50.00 $53.00

Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions under its Nessus software. In recent years, Tenable has expanded its portfolio to provide a broader range of exposure management modules. Solutions include cloud security and compliance, active directory management, operational technology security and advanced vulnerability analytics. The Maryland-based company went public in 2018.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Tenable Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tenable Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.06%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenable Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, Tenable Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

