Analyst Expectations For Tango Therapeutics's Future

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tango Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $13.71, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.57% lower than the prior average price target of $15.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Tango Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Driscoll Wedbush Raises Outperform $13.00 $11.00 Maury Raycroft Jefferies Announces Buy $19.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $13.00 $16.00 Charles Zhu Guggenheim Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $13.00 $18.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Lowers Outperform $11.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tango Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tango Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tango Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Tango Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is dedicated towards discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. It is engaged in the business of discovering and developing precision oncology therapies. Its program TNG908, is an MTA-cooperative inhibitor of PRMT5 designed to work selectively in cancer cells with an MTAP deletion. Its pipeline further consists of discovery programs such as, TNG462, TNG348, TNG260 and others for multiple cancer types with limited treatment options.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tango Therapeutics

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tango Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -585.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tango Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -14.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tango Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -9.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

